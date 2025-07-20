Student "Heartbroken" As Parents Say No To Hansraj College Admission Due To Delhi's Pollution

A Reddit user, who is a student from Chandigarh, was "feeling helpless" and "heartbroken" after their parents refused to send them to the University of Delhi (DU) college because of the pollution issue in the Indian capital. In the post, the student noted that he cleared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) after failing in three competitive exams and going through a rough year mentally.

"Hey everyone, I'm from Chandigarh and I gave CUET this year. After failing in 3 competitive exams and going through a rough year mentally, I finally got something I truly wanted - admission into Hansraj College, Delhi University," the student wrote in the post, adding that he worked "really hard" for the opportunity.

Hansraj College admissions are entrance-based, with CUET UG scores required for undergraduate programmes and DUET scores for postgraduate programmes.

"But now, just when everything was falling into place, my parents are refusing to send me because of Delhi's pollution. I understand it's a valid concern, but it feels like my dreams are getting crushed right when I'm this close to achieving them," the student added.

"If anyone has faced something similar or has advice, it would really mean a lot. I feel stuck and honestly pretty heartbroken. I don't want to let this opportunity slip away," the student added.

One user wrote, "Explain them that getting into it and wasting that opportunity would be stupidity."

"Brother delhi ki population dekho -> many are surviving and thriving in DU despite pollution besides the colleges have a pretty green and clean environment," another user wrote.

"Bro you're gonna miss a lot if you don't come here.... I agree pollution is a major problem, lekin sirf 3 mahine jhelna hai pollution. Look at the aqi now," a third user said.

CUET, a computer-based mode (CBT) exam, was introduced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to provide a common platform for students seeking admission to various central, state, private and deemed universities. The exam is conducted once a year.