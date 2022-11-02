Street Musician & Man Sing B Praak's 'Mann Bharrya ' in Delhi's Connaught Place, Internet Hums Along

The video shared on Instagram has over 17 million views.

Needless to say, Indians are supremely talented in all fields. Many Indians shine in singing and dancing without even having a formal training and several videos going viral on the internet are a proof of that. Recently, a video of a beautiful impromptu performance by two men has surfaced on Instagram, giving the internet a musical treat.

The video captured at Delhi's Connaught Place, shows a street musician beautifully playing the popular song Mann Bharrya on his guitar, while sitting on the ground. A bystander who appears to be impressed, decides to join him for an impromptu jam session. As the man standing starts to croon the lyrics of the song, he prompts the guitarist to sing along. Soon, the beautiful melody which turns into a duet attracts onlookers and passerby who leave some money in the boy's guitar box.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Ranveer Thakur. One of the musicians was identified as Shivam and the man who joined them was Luv Singh, according to the video's caption. Incidentally, both of them are artists, according to their Instagram bios.

Watch the clip here:



The clip has garnered more than 17 million views and 2.4 million likes after being shared online. Social media users were left mesmerised with the soulful performance and filled the comments section with praises and heart emojis. "Pure soul with talent," wrote one user. "Every broken soul felt that," said a second. A third person added, "When sing with all your heart and people listen you with all their heart, beautiful moment created"

A rendition of the song Mann Bharrya, originally sung by B Praak, was a part of the 2021 Bollywood movie Shershaah which went on to become a smash hit.

Recently, industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a similar video of a man singing 'Kesariya' on a London street. A huge crowd could be seen standing close to the the man as he performed the rendition of the popular song.

