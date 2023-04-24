'Stones In Food': Woman Shares Pic Of Meal Served At Jaipur Airport Lounge. Their Reply

The tweet has received a fair amount of traction on Twitter.

Many passengers routinely take to social media to complain about the quality of food served on trains and airports. In one such instance, a woman took to Twitter to share a picture of a stone she found in a meal served in a lounge at Jaipur International Airport.

A disappointed Twitter user named Shubhu's Kitchen posted a picture of a stone she found while eating her meal. She shared a picture of her half-eaten meal which had dal, sabzi and curd on the plate. She added that stones in food are not expected at the Jaipur International Airport lounge.

She wrote, "Can't believe the quality of food they serve at airports too now. Stones in food is generally expected on trains but here at Jaipur "International" Airport's PRIMUS LOUNGE too. That's just sad now. This almost broke my tooth."

Can't believe the quality of food they serve at airports too now. Stones in food is generally expected on trains but here at Jaipur "International" Airport's PRIMUS LOUNGE too. That's just sad now.

This almost broke my tooth.@fssaiindia@TOIJaipurNews@AAI_Official@inshortspic.twitter.com/PqidLXthof — Shubhu's Kitchen (@Shubhuskitchen) April 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Jaipur International Airport immediately responded to the woman's complaint. "Dear Shubhu, thank you for writing to us. We have taken note of your feedback and have shared it with the concerned team for their immediate attention on this."

In another tweet, the Airport wrote, "Also, we'd request you to kindly share your contact details with us so that our team can get in touch with you. We look forward to continuing to serve you at JAI."