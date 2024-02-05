''Still Shaking'': Woman Spots Husband In Selfie She Took Years Before They Met

Many commented that this incident is a classic example of the "invisible string theory."

A Malaysia-born content creator was left shocked after discovering a selfie that showed her husband in the background, two years before they met. According to the New York Post, Jen Chia met her husband Jon Liddell in 2014 but he had been in one of her photos two years before they actually met. Her husband was featured in a picture that was taken in a theatre cafe while he was waiting in a queue in October 2012.

''We met at the right time. If it was before, I don't think the relationship would have lasted. I was a narcissistic monster, unaware and naive. Took me a year of traveling and being single to reflect and realise my own mistakes. That's when we met. The right person will always find you at the right time,'' the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram along with a video that showed the selfie and their subsequent relationship.

''We were at the same place but didn't know each other existed,” a text insert on the video reads. The video goes on to show that they officially met in December 2014, and got married in August 2023.

Watch the video here:

The internet was also stunned to witness the crazy coincidence and many users were full of questions. Some simply called it fate, while others were in awe of their love story.

One user asked, ''I'm curious when did u find out he was in the same photo as you, was it after u guys got together?'' Another commented, ''Omg this is so magical!! Fate brought you guys together.” '

A third said, ''Awww what a love story.'' A fourth user wrote, ''Destiny be like.''

However, a majority of people commented that this incident is a classic example of the “invisible string theory.” Notably, invisible string theory refers to a folklore that says that two soulmates who are destined to meet are connected by an invisible thread.

Her husband Jon Liddell also replied to the video saying, ''So glad you didn't meet me in the first picture. We were meant to go on our journeys. We met a few years later at the perfect time.''

Mr Liddell is known for his YouTube covers and original songs like "Here For You" and "The One I'm Thinking Of."