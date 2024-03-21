Startup Co-Founder And Colleague Get Stuck In Bengaluru Traffic, Then This Happened

The post has accumulated more than 18,000 views.

Bengaluru, India's startup capital, has recently been the focus of several online memes that highlight unique events that could only occur in the city. Many stories of "peak Bengaluru" moments - a word used to describe the eye-catching events that take place in India's IT capital - can be found all over the internet. Now, in another such instance, the infamous Bengaluru traffic turned out to be a productive brainstorming session for a start-up co-founder and his colleague. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ankit Parasher, the co-founder of Salt and Lets Transport, shared how he and his colleague utilised the unique opportunity to discuss work-related stuff.

Mr Parasher was heading to his office when he got stuck in heavy Bengaluru traffic. Coincidentally, he bumped into his colleague and neighbour Shival Srivastava. Since the wait at the red light was much longer than anticipated, the duo seized the moment to brainstorm ideas for a "new onboarding flow" for their upcoming venture.

Sharing a picture, Mr Parasher wrote, "Before moving to Bengaluru, I heard about the startup vibe and the crazy traffic. Today, they merged! Stuck at a red light, @_shivamsr and I brainstormed our new onboarding flow. We were late to the office, but it was a productive detour!"

Today, they merged! Stuck at a red light, @_shivamsr and I brainstormed our new onboarding flow. We were late to the office, but it was a productive detour! 🚦👨‍💻 pic.twitter.com/9NOtxBQfN5 — Ankit Parasher 🧂 (@AnkitParasher) March 21, 2024

Mr Parasher shared the post just a few hours back and since then it has accumulated more than 18,000 views. In the comments section, users shared innovative remarks.

"Traffic Light Ventures," wrote one user. "Damn, new startup idea: take meetings in Bangalore traffic," said another.

"If they had only shared the vehicle, there would be less traffic in Bangalore dude," suggested a third user.

Meanwhile, in another "peak Bengaluru" moment, a slogan spotted on an autorickshaw, "No compromise, only fight," caught the attention of social media users. The image was posted on X by user Akshat Tak. The caption accompanying the post on X read, "@peakbengaluru moment: Bangalore auto rickshaw slogans are the best in the world".

In another instance, a parking sign at UB City Mall sent shockwaves through social media with its staggering hourly parking fee of Rs 1,000, amassing millions of views and sparking a flurry of online reactions.