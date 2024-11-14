Starbucks Red Cup Event 2024: All You Need To Know

Global coffee giant Starbucks has kicked off the holiday season with Red Cup, a promotional campaign. Participating Starbucks locations across the US and the UK will be gifting reusable red holiday cup to customers who order a holiday beverage. The offer will be applicable till the supplies last. According to Starbucks, the reusable cup is made with 95 per cent recycled materials. Each of the "limited-edition" red cups that will be handed out during the annual day-long event to customers weighs 16 ounces.

What beverages are eligible for the Red Cup event?

According to USA Today, these are the qualifying beverages:

Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Caramel Bruleee Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Cran-Merry Orange Refresher

Cran-Merry Lemonade Refresher

Cran-Merry Drink

Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Hot Chocolate

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew

Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

White Hot Chocolate

The Red Cup is not linked to the size of the drink, as per the publication. These holiday-themed cups can also be ordered in store, as the drive-thrus, on the Starbucks app or ordered for delivery on the Red Cup Day.

The coffee chain will also offer discount to those customers who return to Starbucks with the custom cup.

Red Cup Day and its impact on sales

New York Post said that the event has helped Starbucks drum up higher traffic. Quoting a report in palcer.ai, the publication said that Red Cup Day brought a 31.7% increase in Starbucks visits last year "relative to the previous five week daily average".

In 2022 and 2021, the company saw higher jumps of 81% and 65% on Red Cup Day.

There were nearly 40,200 Starbucks locations globally as of the end of September, including about 18,400 in North America, according to the company.