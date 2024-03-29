SRK Instead Of Ranbir Kapoor In 'Animal'? AI-Generated Video Sends Fans In Frenzy

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' was released in theatres on December 1 last year.

We are living in the era of Artificial Intelligence. The powerful technology has made significant strides in the field of creativity and has given new wings to an artist's imagination. Not just artists, many people now employ it to produce unique and unimaginable results, that instantly capture the internet's attention. Now, an Instagram page has used AI to imagine how Shah Rukh Khan would look if he played Ranbir Kapoor's character in the 2023 blockbuster 'Animal'.

In the AI-generated video, Shah Rukh Khan has been reimagined as Ranvijay Singh, the character played by Ranbir Kapoor. The video featured the most notable scenes from the film, replacing Ranbir's face and body with Shah Rukh's.

The video was posted on an Instagram page called Bollyvert AI. ''Rahul, naam toh sunai de rah hai behera nahi hun mein! Would you want to cast SRK in Animal? Who else if not Ranbir? Comments mein batao. Exploring possibilities with AI,'' reads the video's caption.

Watch the video here:

Fans were quick to react to the video, with many being bowled over by the cross-over. One user wrote, ''I love how technology can bring two separate entities together like this. If this had the hairstyle from King Khan's Don franchise, the whole concept of matching the scene between the frames would be amazing. Amazing work as always.''

Another commented, 'Oh what creativity man, Shahrukh and Vanga Reddy should see this and think for this.'' A third wrote, ''Can see that SRK would've killed this role. But he reads his scripts properly so..''

However, some were not convinced and felt that Ranbir Kapoor fit the role better. A fourth added, ''I love SRK, but no one can replace Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.'' A fifth wrote, ''Good work but the face cut of SRK and Ranbir doesn't go well.''

Yet another stated, ''I don't understand why people are not appreciating how technically impressive something like this is, the kind of possibilities this opens up, great work man keep it up.''

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' was released in theatres on December 1 last year. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in key roles. A large section of the audience slammed the film for its portrayal of misogyny and toxic masculinity.