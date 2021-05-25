Sri Lanka Artist Creates Saree-Clad Doll Inspired By Miss Universe Runner-Up From India

A Sri Lankan artist has created a doll inspired by India's Adline Castelino.

Days after India's Adline Castelino was adjudged the third runner-up at Miss Universe 2020, a Sri Lankan artist created a saree-clad doll inspired by the 22-year-old and posted its image on Instagram in the hope that she would notice it - which she did. Adline Castelino shared the artist's creation from her own Instagram handle. The doll's costume was inspired by Ms Castelino's outfit for the ‘National Costume' round at the competition. Adline Castelino wore a handwoven pink saree, inspired by the national flower lotus. The saree was designed by Hyderabad-based Shravan Kummar.

Sri Lankan artist Nigeshan said in the caption that the doll was a symbol of “love from Sri Lanka” for Ms Castelino. "The saree is a traditional attire binds the whole country together. The beautiful colour inspired by the National flower of India [sic]," he said.

Later, Adline shared this creation on her Instagram Stories. The artist thanked her for it, saying, “Thank you Queen @adline_castelinofficial for sharing my post. You just made my day.”

The artist has created several celebrity-inspired dolls and posted their images on Instagram.

Adline Castelino, who traces her roots to Udupi in Karnataka, wore the deep pink saree during the ‘National Costume' round of Miss Universe 2020. Later in an Instagram post, she said the saree made her feel empowered and helped her channel the true essence of an Indian woman on the universe stage.

In another post, she described the significance of a saree, saying, “My national costume embodies the true essence of a woman.”

The saree is known to have 80 different styles of draping, Ms said, adding that the border and pallu were encrusted with embroidery depicting the 300-year-old Pichwai art form. Its pink colour was inspired by the lotus, which symbolises knowledge and spirituality. She also thanked multiple Indian weavers and artisans who worked on her costume for “over five months” during the pandemic.

Ms Castelino had won Miss Diva 2020 to become India's representative at the Miss Universe pageant, held in Florida (US).