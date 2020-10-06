Spooky Spiderweb Found In Forest. It Looks Big Enough To 'Catch' Humans

A huge spider web was found in Missouri.

Deep inside a forest in the US state of Missouri, a conservationist stumbled upon a huge spider web that some people say looks big enough to "catch" humans. An employee of the Missouri Department of Conservation came across the spider web while out on a trail in Springfield recently and snapped a photo, which the department shared on Facebook last week.

The photo has freaked out plenty of people, especially given that the spooky web was discovered just in time for Halloween.

The web was spun by an orb weaver spider. Intricate and circular, it spans between two trees and is actually only slightly bigger than a dinner plate. The angle of the photograph makes it look much bigger.

"Those are the kind that literally 'catch' people if they walk through them at night lol," said Facebook user Jennifer Duffy Russell. "That's why you don't want to be the first one down the path in the morning," another commenter joked.

While sharing the picture on Facebook, the Missouri Department of Conservation said that orb weaver spiders are common in the state. "Their webs are most noticeable in late summer in fall, when webs and adults reach their largest size. This one is a bit bigger than a dinner plate," they wrote.

According to the department's website, orb weaver spiders are also known as spotted orb weavers or barn spiders. These large and hairy spiders are harmless to humans and known for their intricate webs. Many orb weavers are nocturnal and " have the peculiar habit of eating and rebuilding their webs each day."

They help keep insect population in control and their bites are not dangerous for humans.

While the seemingly huge spider web freaked many out, several other Facebook users appreciated its beauty.

"It's a beautiful intricate wonder of Nature!" wrote one person in the comments section.

"Stunning! I love spiders! Not as much as bats or owls, but that web is wonderful!" another said.