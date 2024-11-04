Spiders Roughly The 'Size Of Human Palms' Growing Rapidly In UK

While spiders scare most, the Fen Raft spiders are completely harmless to humans

Arachnophobes in the UK may have had their worst fears come true. Giant spiders that can reach the size of a human palm are reproducing at an accelerated pace in the country. The population boom can be attributed to Chester Zoo, which released thousands of Fen Raft spiders back into the country after the species was found to be in terminal decline, nearly a decade ago in 2014. Fast forward to 2024, the zoo has revealed that more than 10,000 breeding females had spread across and were flourishing.

"Ten years ago we helped release thousands of giant spiders back into the UK. The Fen Raft Spiders were bred right here at the zoo, and we're super happy to report there are now more than 10,000 breeding females and they've just had the biggest mating season on record!" Chester Zoo said in a statement.

"We're so proud of the part we've played in this incredible conservation success story, ensuring the survival of a species that was previously on the brink of extinction."

How was the spider population increased?

The Chester Zoo, spread across 51 hectares in England's Cheshire, in collaboration with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), reared hundreds of baby spiders in individual test tubes in 2011 when the arachnid faced existential crisis. The conservationists fed tiny flies to each of the spiderlings using tweezers in the bio-secure breeding facility.

"Eventually, the young spiders grew strong enough to be returned to their natural habitat, which our partners worked to restore, and we released them in their hundreds!" the zoo said.

"These spiders have an important role in maintaining the rich aquatic diversity found in the grazing ditches on our reserves. The females are impressive in size, but also beautiful - they are truly special to see!" added Tim Strudwick, RSPB Mid Yare nature reserves site manager.

Are they scary?

They can be identified by an eye-catching white stripe that runs along their body.

Unlike most spiders which hunt by capturing prey in webs, the Fen Raft spiders prefer to wait with their front legs resting on a body of water. Tiny hairs on their legs (called trichobothria) detect vibrations in the water made by prey, allowing them to quickly pounce on them.