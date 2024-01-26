South Koreans Snack On Crispy Toothpick Fries, But Health Ministry Warns Against It

The "Fried green toothpick" which went viral following a social media trend.

A peculiar food trend took over social media in South Korea, featuring videos of people eating deep-fried toothpicks shaped like curly fries. These edible picks, made from starch, gained popularity, but the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety intervened.

In a social media announcement, the Ministry strongly advised against consuming fried toothpicks, emphasizing that their safety had not been tested.

"Their safety as food has not been verified," the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said in a posting on Wednesday on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "Please do not eat (them)."

Despite the warnings, videos of people enjoying the crispy snacks, often coated with cheese powder, continued to attract attention.

The trend's popularity was driven by its novelty and environmental consciousness. Starch toothpicks, widely used in South Korea, are biodegradable, appealing to eco-friendly consumers.



However, concerns about potential contaminants and unknown additives raised questions about the safety of these trendy snacks.

Videos of the toothpicks, a sanitary product, being fried in oil and eaten were going viral, it added.

Food colouring is used to impart a green hue to the toothpicks, made from sweet potato or corn starch, which are seen as being environmentally friendly and biodegradable.

Often used in restaurants in South Korea, they can also be used to pick up finger foods.

Online eating shows, called "Mukbang", which often show people eating an excessive amount of food or unusual dishes, are popular in South Korea.

"It's very crispy," one TikTok user said in a video, while crunching up fried toothpicks.