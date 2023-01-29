Sonu Sood Offers Singing Opportunity To Woman Who Went Viral For 'Mere Naina Sawan Bhado' Video

The woman went viral after singing the popular Bollywood song 'Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon'

It's truly said that the internet can make or break you. Thanks to social media, many people have become overnight internet sensations because of their unique skills and talent. One of them is a woman who went viral after singing the popular Bollywood song ‘Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon'. The viral clip also caught the attention of actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, who was so impressed with her singing that he offered the woman a chance to sing in movies.

Sonu Sood took to Twitter on January 27 to reshare the video of the woman singing ‘Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon' from the 1976 film ‘Mehbooba'.

In the caption of the post, the actor asked for the woman's contact number so that he could make her sing in movies. “Send her number. The mother will now sing for films,” Sonu Sood wrote.

The clip which was originally shared by Mukesh Kumar Sinha shows the woman singing the Lata Mangeshkar song at the insistence of her daughter. Though she hesitates at first, the woman sings the lyrics of the song in her soulful voice, while preparing chapatis in her kitchen.

Mr Sood's kind gesture is being lauded by internet users who praised him for being a ‘Messiah' for the poor. People also hailed the talented woman and were in awe of her melodious voice.

One user wrote, ‘'Wonderful! God bless you for what all the hard work and good deeds you're doing. You should join politics and come forward to help everyone. Politics needs people like you.'' Another commented, ‘'Our talented people hide in the interior Areas we need to find her/him and give to offer them for success in their life.''

Sonu Sood is best known for his roles in films such as Paltan, Dabangg, Happy New Year, R... Rajkumar and Simmba. The actor is also known for his extensive philanthropic endeavours across the country, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor also runs the Sood Charity Foundation. As per the organization's website, its aim is to “transform the lives of the disadvantaged by empowering them with essential tools” and help them lead a “healthy and productive life.”

