Watch: Cyclist Dedicates Mt Kilimanjaro Climb To Sonu Sood

Cyclist and mountaineer Uma Singh applauded the actor's philanthropic efforts

Uma Singh reached the top of Africa's highest peak and dedicated the feat to Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has been appreciated once again for his philanthropic efforts. This time, the appreciation comes from the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. Cyclist and mountaineer Uma Singh reached Africa's highest mountain top on his bicycle on August 15, 2021. In a video that he released on Twitter, Mr Singh is seen standing with a poster of the Bollywood actor, while showering praises for Mr Sood's efforts to channel COVID-19 relief resources for many people in the country. Mr Sood tweeted the video, applauding the mountaineer for his feat, and also thanked him for the love and support.

Mr Sood's tweet read, "Heights of love! A big applaud to Uma Singh for conquering Mt. Kilimanjaro over a bicycle! This is the kind of love and support that keeps me going." Mr Sood also added hashtags “gratitude and love” and “humbled”.

Mr Singh's original tweet was posted on August 16, 2021. Along with the video, he wrote, "To salute the man who is already on top. This victory is dedicated to the only real superhero Sonu Sood sir." Mr Singh also thanked the actor for always being an inspiration.

Mr Sood's tweet has received over 8.5k likes and 566 retweets till now. Some users also applauded Mr Sood's endeavours. One wrote, "You have earned this respect Sonu Sood bhai. We all love you as a great human being!"

One user called him the "true blessing of India." He wrote, "You are a true blessing to India! Thanks to your family who are supporting you tremendously. Without the support of the family (especially your wife and kids), no man can do this."

Another user shared one of Mr Sood's earlier tweets and wrote, "You are a great human first. Nobody will dare (to do) the impossible things that you have done."

Users also called Mr Sood the "real hero" in many of their replies.

If words weren't enough, a user gave Mr Sood and Mr Singh a Captain America salute with a gif.

Recently, Mr Sood sent relief packages to various flood-affected regions in Maharashtra. He has also been actively helping people during the pandemic lockdown. With Mr Singh's tweet, we know how the actor's humanitarian efforts are reaching far and wide among his fans.

