3 Idiots Inspiration Sonam Wangchuk Reveals Story Of Viral 'Jeep-Roof' Pic To Anand Mahindra

Sonam Wangchuk revealed the remarkable story behind the recycled jeep to Anand Mahindra

Offbeat | | Updated: December 19, 2018 12:55 IST
This picture of a jeep recycled into a roof went viral after it was shared by Anand Mahindra.


In an interesting Twitter exchange, Sonam Wangchuk - engineer, innovator and educator who inspired Aamir Khan's character in 3 Idiots - told Anand Mahindra the story behind the Mahindra jeep that was recycled into a roof at his Himalayan Institute of Alternatives.

The fascinating picture, which went viral a few days ago after it was tweeted by Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, shows a jeep that was converted into a roof at Mr Wangchuk's Himalayan Institute of Alternatives. Praising the innovation, Mr Mahindra wrote: "A friend sent these pics from Sonam Wangchuk's Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh. Recycling a Mahindra car into a home roof.  A way of life at the Institute, where nothing gets discarded."

On Monday, Mr Wangchuk tweeted a response from his unverified Twitter handle and revealed the remarkable story behind the recycled jeep.

"Dear Mr Anand Mahindra the Jeep you tweeted has a lovely story. It was instrumental in educational campaigns in the remotest frontiers of Ladakh... which finally took the matriculation results from 5% to 75%," he said.

He added that the Mahindra jeep served the institute between 1997 to 2007, before taking on its new avatar as a home's roof.

Mr Mahindra also responded to the tweet about three hours ago, offering to support the educational campaign.

The exchange earned both Mr Wangchuk and Mr Mahindra a lot of praise and goodwill for their efforts.

The Himalayan Institute of Alternatives in Ladakh is a "collaborative exercise" where learners are encouraged to "undertake research and creative endeavors in collaboration with facilitators."

 

 

