3 Idiots Inspiration Sonam Wangchuk Reveals Story Of Viral 'Jeep-Roof' Pic To Anand Mahindra

This picture of a jeep recycled into a roof went viral after it was shared by Anand Mahindra.

In an interesting Twitter exchange, Sonam Wangchuk - engineer, innovator and educator who inspired Aamir Khan's character in 3 Idiots - told Anand Mahindra the story behind the Mahindra jeep that was recycled into a roof at his Himalayan Institute of Alternatives.

The fascinating picture, which went viral a few days ago after it was tweeted by Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, shows a jeep that was converted into a roof at Mr Wangchuk's Himalayan Institute of Alternatives. Praising the innovation, Mr Mahindra wrote: "A friend sent these pics from Sonam Wangchuk's Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh. Recycling a Mahindra car into a home roof. A way of life at the Institute, where nothing gets discarded."

A friend sent these pics from Sonam Wangchuk's Himalayan Institute of Alternatives,Ladakh.Recycling a Mahindra car into a home roof.A way of life at the Institute, where nothing gets discarded.Well this will compete with our auto-shredding venture but it's far more creative! pic.twitter.com/p7UwgOvtxD - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 14, 2018

On Monday, Mr Wangchuk tweeted a response from his unverified Twitter handle and revealed the remarkable story behind the recycled jeep.

"Dear Mr Anand Mahindra the Jeep you tweeted has a lovely story. It was instrumental in educational campaigns in the remotest frontiers of Ladakh... which finally took the matriculation results from 5% to 75%," he said.

He added that the Mahindra jeep served the institute between 1997 to 2007, before taking on its new avatar as a home's roof.

Dear Mr @anandmahindra the Jeep you tweeted has a lovely story. It was instrumental in educational campaigns in the remotest frontiers of Ladakh... which finally took the matriculation results from 5% to 75%. It served us faithfully between 1997 to 2007 before taking new avatara. pic.twitter.com/N9ejsphOjQ - Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) December 17, 2018

Mr Mahindra also responded to the tweet about three hours ago, offering to support the educational campaign.

Sonam you're absolutely right-that IS a lovely story. How do I find out more about the educational campaign you referred to? And how we can support the campaign if the job is unfinished? @Wangchuk66@manoj_naandihttps://t.co/JgidIlv5qU - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 19, 2018

The exchange earned both Mr Wangchuk and Mr Mahindra a lot of praise and goodwill for their efforts.

The Himalayan Institute of Alternatives in Ladakh is a "collaborative exercise" where learners are encouraged to "undertake research and creative endeavors in collaboration with facilitators."