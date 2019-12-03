Some Claim Only Women Can Do This Viral #ChairChallenge Stunt. Can You?

Social media users are doing the #ChairChallenge.

A chair challenge has gone viral on social media video-sharing app TikTok. Some people doing the challenge have claimed that only women can lift a chair in a certain position while men cannot. The crazy 'chair challenge' involves standing three feet away from a wall and bending over with so that your head touches the wall. The challenge is to then try and stand up upright while holding a chair.

Twitter users posted videos of themselves taking up the challenge and also posted some amusing comments.

Some claimed only women could do the challenge.

Tried the tik tok chair challenge cause i thought it was fake...... #TikTok#ChairChallengepic.twitter.com/5Nf5NYsMAt — Izzy Sam (@SamTwizzy5) November 20, 2019

One post read: "How is this a "new thing"? We did this in elementary school PE and I am 46. @#ChairChallenge".

How is this a “new thing” we did this in elementary school PE and I'm 46 😂😂 @#ChairChallenge — LNS (@alwaysrj) December 1, 2019

Another user remarked: "I tried the TikTok chair challenge and apparently I can't lift up a chair."

Others refuted the claim that only women could do the #ChairChallenge. One user posted a picture of himself easily lifting the chair in the given position and wrote: "Before it goes viral here, just wanna prove it a load of b******p!"

Before it goes viral on here, just wanna prove it a load of bullcrap! #chairchallengepic.twitter.com/skkL3j8JTB — numan shaed (@numanshaed) November 30, 2019

A woman posted a picture of her husband and a laughter emoji and commented: "My husband can do it."

Have you tried the #ChairChallenge? Let us know using the comments section.