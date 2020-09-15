Social Distancing Circles At Railway Station Have Twitter Amused. Do You See Why?

Social distancing markers at one railway station have left many amused.

Twitter users can't stop laughing at the social distancing circles drawn on the ground at a West Bengal railway station. Social distancing has become the norm amid the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities across the world have come up with novel ways to ensure that people maintain social distancing in public places - but placing markers on the ground remains one of the simplest and most widely-used techniques to enforce social distancing. Today, it is common to see chalk circles or cello tape markers in shops, airports and train stations to guide people where they should stand. These markers ensure that social distancing - which public health authorities say is essential to slow down the spread of the virus - is maintained.

However, the circles at this particular railway station appear to be quite oddly placed - with little thought given to how a person would actually stand there. While some circles were placed around poles, others were drawn underneath staircases or right next to railway booths.

"So these guys made circles in some station in West Bengal at awkward places to maintain Social distancing," wrote Twitter user Anamika while sharing pics of the oddly-placed circles. The pictures also feature a man standing awkwardly in the circles. Take a look:

Since being shared online, the pics have garnered over 8,000 'likes' and a ton of amused responses.

According to the World Health Organization, social distancing involves maintaining a distance of 3 to 6 feet from anyone who is coughing or sneezing, as the highly infectious novel coronavirus spreads through droplets. "When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease," the organisation explains on its website.