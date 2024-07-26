'So Irresponsible'': Man Drives Car With Daughter On His Lap, Video Sparks Concern

The clip was shared by Dr. Ashwin Rajenesh, an emergency medicine expert

Ensuring the protection of children and keeping them safe is one of the most fundamental duties of parents. Recently, a video went viral showing a man driving a car with his young daughter sitting in his lap. The video has sparked concern, with many users slamming the man for his "irresponsible" act.

The clip was shared by Dr. Ashwin Rajenesh, an emergency medicine expert on X. In the video, the young child is seen sleeping peacefully on her father's lap while he is driving. Later she is seen talking and playing with her father as he drives with the car. Dr Rajenesh shared the video, warning other parents that such an act could be deadly for both the child and her father in case of an accident.

''Looks adorable. But in the event of a frontal collision and subsequent airbag deployment, the infant's skull would be accelerated at ~320km/hr 6-8 inches into the man's thoracic cage, killing both instantly. Indian parents need a harsh reality check,'' he wrote while sharing the video.

He further wrote, ''I'm sure that this dad loves his daughter dearly, and I really wish to believe that this dangerous indulgence of child endangerment was a singular lapse of his better judgement. Hoping he & other parents can realise the potential dangers involved in such practices, and do better.''

Watch the video here:

Looks adorable.

But in the event of a frontal collision and subsequent airbag deployment, the infant's skull would be accelerated at ~320km/hr 6-8 inches into the man's thoracic cage, killing both instantly.

Indian parents need a harsh reality check.pic.twitter.com/1KnhIDDwF5 — Ashwin Rajenesh MD (@ashwinrajenesh) July 25, 2024

Several users agreed with the doctor and highlighted the risks and potential dangers associated with such acts.

One user wrote, ''Poor judgement, risk assessment and hazard awareness. This is what happens when stupidity, combines with ignorance of road safety and lack of enforcement of traffic rules.''

Another commented, ''Also the irresponsibility towards other drivers in the road, The driver of this car is constantly distracted and is a risk to everyone else on the road.''

A third said, ''They need to be careful when there is a young child and infants in the car. One wrong decision and mistake can change a whole life.'' A fourth shared a similar incident and wrote, ''A sudden brake can cause serious damage. Once in my teens, my cousin's toddler was sitting on my lap in the front seat. The car jumped into a large pothole, and I heard a loud bang, which I thought was from the bottom of the car. It was the sound of my niece's head banging on the dash.''

The details of where and when the video was filmed are still unknown.