Snake And Lizard Found Stuck On Piece Of Tape

In Australia, animal rescue groups are urging people to be careful about how they dispose their trash after a lizard and a snake were found stuck on a piece of tape. "When WIRES received a call about a snake that was caught in sticky tape, we expected it would be tangled in a heavy duty plastic tape. Our rescuer was surprised to find that the tape was normal paper masking tape which had been crumpled up and discarded," wrote animal welfare organisation WIRES Northern Rivers in their Facebook post."Of even more surprise, the tape had caught not only a Dwarf crown snake but also a little lizard, itself perhaps an intended meal for the snake."Accompanying the post was a picture of the two reptiles stuck on the piece of tape. The two were saved as the piece of tape was water soluble. "Two WIRES snake handlers worked together, one holding the snake's head as they soaked the paper and freed the two reptiles," said WIRES in their post.Click for more trending news