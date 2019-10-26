Smriti Irani's 'Baazigar' Meme On Diwali Has Internet In Splits

Smriti Irani, an active Instagram user, is known for her eclectic Insta feed.

Union Minister Smriti Irani's Instagram meme highlighting the struggle of those sticking to their diet during Diwali is going viral. The Union Minister on Saturday posted a meme based on a scene from the 1993 thriller ''Baazigar'', featuring Johnny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo.

Ms Irani captioned the post: "The struggle is Real (crying emoji) me and my Diwali Mithai."

In the meme, Johnny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo were labelled "My diet" and "me eating Diwali mithai", respectively. The scene from the cult film shows the two nervously laughing looking at each other.

Netizens appreciated Irani's humorous post and joined in the fun.

While one wrote "So funny! Story of my life" another commented "Too good! I love your humorous posts! & I can relate to this diet myself too."

Ms Irani, an active Instagram user, is known for her eclectic Insta feed. She often shares funny memes, sweet pictures of her family, informative tidbits and witty jokes on the photo and video sharing app.

Ms Irani is an active Instagram user who often delights her 6.8 lakh followers with her witty and thoughtful posts.

Another hilarious Instagram post by Richa Chadha proves that celebrities are just like us. Her funny "Diwali ki safai" meme has collected hundreds of amused comments since it was shared on October 24.

The festival of Diwali or Deepavali is celebrated across India. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance." On this day, people light up their homes with diyas, candles and string lights. Friends and family members exchange gifts and Diwali Puja or Lakshmi Puja is performed in the evening.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.