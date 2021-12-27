'Me For A Saas,' Minister Smriti Irani Warns Daughter's Fiance

Shanelle Irani got engaged to Arjun Bhalla.

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram on Saturday evening to announce her daughter Shanelle's engagement. Shanelle Irani got engaged to Arjun Bhalla, according to Ms Irani's post. "To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla," Smriti Irani, 45, wrote while sharing two pics from the picturesque proposal. The first photo shows Arjun Bhalla going down on one knee to propose to Shanelle, while the second pic shows the just-engaged couple smiling for the camera.

In her Instagram post, Ms Irani warned Arjun that he was becoming part of a "madcap family".

"Welcome to our madcap family. Bless you for having to deal with a crazy man for a father-in-law and worse... me for a saas," Mr Irani wrote on Instagram. "You have been officially warned. God bless," she added. "Saas" is the Hindi word for mother-in-law.

Shanelle is Smriti Irani's husband Zubin Irani's daughter from his previous marriage. In an Instagram post, Zubin Irani echoed his wife's sentiments as he welcomed Arjun to the family.

"Son in law to be welcome to our crazy family. You are not just smart and witty you are a brave and patient. We are glad because we know it takes someone special to put up with this clan," he wrote.

Shanelle Irani is the daughter of Zubin Irani and his first wife Mona Irani.