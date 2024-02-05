Smriti Irani Shares Throwback Pic From Her Modelling Days. Celebs React

"A rose is a rose is a rose," actor Mouni Roy commented.

Union Minister Smriti Irani delighted her fans by sharing a stunning throwback picture from her modelling days on her Instagram profile on Sunday. The picture is a close-up shot from one of Smriti Irani's photoshoots. Her stunning picture soon went viral and received comments from celebrities like Mouni Roy, Mandira Bedi and Maniesh Paul.

In the picture, the minister can be seen wearing a floral outfit, her hair set in soft curls as she poses for the camera.

See the post here:

Ms Irani's post comes at a time when people are sharing pictures of themselves on social media from when they were 21 years old.

"A rose is a rose is a rose," actor Mouni Roy commented.

Actor Mandira Bedi wrote, "Wow!!! that is such a sweet picture"

The Internet also flooded the comments section.

"What a beauty Madam. I admire you like anything.. had been a fan of urs even since my childhood from those Saas bhi Kabhi days to date.. You were a beauty then, you are a beauty now. Inside out," a user wrote.

"Graceful then and now," another user wrote on Instagram.

"Gorgeous Ma'am I listened to your podcast on your early modelling life and it was so inspiring," the third user wrote.

Smriti Irani frequently treats her fans by sharing several throwback pictures on her Instagram profile. The Union Minister is often seen reminiscing over her Kyunkii... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days.