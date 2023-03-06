'Sabka Ek Hi Dukh Hai': Smriti Irani's Monday Mantra Wins Internet

The Union Minister loves to take a fun and filmy route for her signature Monday post.

Smriti Irani's Monday thoughts are too good to miss. The Union Minister loves to take a fun and filmy route for her signature Monday post. This time, Ms Irani has shared a meme featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi and it sums up the Monday blues perfectly.

The meme, from the second season of the web series Criminal Justice, shows Pankaj Tripathi's character saying, “Suna hai isse moksh milta hao. Charam sukh…Bahut badhiya.(It is heavenly. The best.)”

Smriti Irani shared it with a sarcastic caption. It read, “Jab koi pooche “kaisa laga Monday aapko (When someones asks you if you like Mondays)…..” Video courtesy Internet.. sabka ek hi dukh hai (Everyone shared the same pain)…” For the hashtag, she wrote, “Monday Mantra.”

The post became an instant hit on the social media platform. Many found it relatable.

A user wrote, “Same to same pheelings.”

Another added, “This is superb.”

In the middle of this, a person added, “That is Friday for me.”

Before this, Smriti Irani shared a classic Hera Pheri meme to describe her Monday mood. The clip, which is from the Priyadarshan directorial, opens with Paresh Rawal's Babu Bhaiya asking Raju aka Akshay Kumar to leave. The fun part is the Sunday and Monday texts written on their heads. Sharing the video, Smriti Irani wrote, “When you want to tell Sunday .. ‘Monday ko leta ja re [Please take Monday along with you' #mondaymayhem”.

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani was recently seen guiding Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with the preparation of tadka for millet khichdi. In the clip, Mr Gates is seen adding some ingredients. Along with the clip, Ms Irani wrote, “Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component. When Bill Gates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi!”

Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component..



When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi! pic.twitter.com/CYibFi01mi — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 2, 2023

Bill Gates, during his trip to India, met industrialist Anand Mahindra, Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das, and Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar among others.

