Smriti Irani Found An Interesting Fact About Justin Trudeau, Matthew Perry On Insta

Smriti Irani found an interesting anecdote involving Justin Trudeau and Matthew Perry.

Union Minister Smriti Irani is spending time on Instagram while recovering from Covid. She has been sharing a number of Instagram stories with her 9 lakh followers, and the latest of these include some interesting facts about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Matthew Perry.

"Things you find on Insta," Ms Irani captioned a picture which reveals that Mr Trudeau and Mr Perry were in school together. In fact, not only were they schoolmates, the current Prime Minister of Canada was once beaten up by Matthew Perry (who is today better known as Chandler Bing from F.R.I.E.N.D.S) and his best friend.

Matthew Perry had revealed this to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in 2017. The actor, who moved to Ottawa as a child, attended Rockcliffe Park elementary school there. Justin Trudeau was his junior at the school, reports The Guardian.

"We both beat him up," Mr Perry said, adding that he wasn't bragging and terming the incident "terrible".

"I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy," he said.

After Mr Perry's confession went viral, Mr Trudeau had challenged him to a rematch.

"I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?" he wrote on Twitter in April 2017.

Matthew Perry had politely - and wisely - declined the offer, citing the army at Mr Trudeau's disposal.

Ms Irani also shared a screenshot of that Twitter exchange, writing: "Is this true".

In October, Ms Irani had announced that she tested positive for coronavirus. She followed up the announcement with a hilarious meme on Instagram.