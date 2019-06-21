Smriti Irani Deleted Daughter's Pic. It's Back With A Message On Bullying

Smriti Irani spoke about the bullying her daughter faced in a powerful Instagram post.

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram this afternoon to share a powerful post against bullying. Talking about an experience that her daughter, Zoish Irani, recently had to face in school, Ms Irani shared a picture of hers and explained why she was reposting it after taking it down just a day ago.

"I deleted my daughter's selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class , A Jha, mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother's insta post," wrote Ms Irani.

She went on to say that her daughter had asked her to delete the post, which she did. "I obliged coz I could not stand her tears," wrote Ms Irani.

However, she added, she realised that her act of deleting the post actually empowered the wrong person. "Then I realised my act just supported the bully," she wrote, posting the same picture on Instagram again.

Standing up for her daughter, Ms Irani sent out a message for her classmate in one powerful sentence. "My daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful.

"Bully her all you want, she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I'm proud to be her Mom," she concluded her post, adding a heart at the end.

Ms Irani's statement against bullying has been 'liked' over 14,000 times in less than half an hour. Many have also inundated the post with supportive comments.

Ms Irani, the Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, often shares pictures with her daughter on Instagram.

In May, she had also congratulated Zoish for clearing her CBSE class 10 board exams.