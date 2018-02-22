Small Snake Causes Massive Mayhem In Melbourne. Shuts Down Busy Road

Please avoid the corner of Collins & Spencer streets. We're currently trying to remove a snake who seems to be a little lost. pic.twitter.com/ujN3IU52uw - City of Melbourne (@cityofmelbourne) February 22, 2018

Yup. A TIGER SNAKE. Corner Collins & Spencer Streets. Now. Snake-catcher on the way. pic.twitter.com/MH1ho6bNse - Jane Holmes (@Missjaneradio) February 22, 2018

Tiger snake loose in Melbourne's central shopping area..... Honestly!This place can be hard to like sometimes. https://t.co/8EsmO6pSd2 - Adrienne Rewi (@AdrienneRewi) February 22, 2018

GOOD NEWS: The snake in the drain has been rescued and we didn't even need @SamuelLJackson . Thanks to Barry from Snake Catcher Victoria. pic.twitter.com/m9xjghd8NO - City of Melbourne (@cityofmelbourne) February 22, 2018