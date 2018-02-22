Small Snake Causes Massive Mayhem In Melbourne. Shuts Down Busy Road

It was small but highly venomous

The snake was nicknamed Spencer Collins.

A small snake caused massive mayhem in Australia when it showed up on a busy road in Melbourne. At around 12.30 pm today, a deadly tiger snake was spotted by lunch-goers at central Melbourne's Spencer and Collins streets, reports ABC News. The snake was spotted on the roadside and its appearance led to closure of the busy street until it could be captured.

"Please avoid the corner of Collins & Spencer streets. We're currently trying to remove a snake who seems to be a little lost," tweeted the City of Melbourne.
 

The appearance of this particular tiger snake, later nicknamed Spencer Collins by bystanders, caused quite a commotion.
   
The snake was eventually rescued by snakecatcher Barry Goldsmith, reports 9 News.
 

Mr Goldsmith says the snake seemed injured and appears to have been hit by a car. However, he is hopeful that Spencer Collins will make a full recovery.

Although small, the snake was highly venomous. Tiger snakes account for 17% of all snakebites in Australia, and their bites can be fatal.

Only last month, a firefighter in Australia had discovered a venomous snake inside his helmet


 

