Small Snake Causes Massive Mayhem In Melbourne. Shuts Down Busy Road

"Please avoid the corner of Collins & Spencer streets. We're currently trying to remove a snake who seems to be a little lost," tweeted the City of Melbourne.
Please avoid the corner of Collins & Spencer streets. We're currently trying to remove a snake who seems to be a little lost. pic.twitter.com/ujN3IU52uw- City of Melbourne (@cityofmelbourne) February 22, 2018
The appearance of this particular tiger snake, later nicknamed Spencer Collins by bystanders, caused quite a commotion.
Yup. A TIGER SNAKE. Corner Collins & Spencer Streets. Now. Snake-catcher on the way. pic.twitter.com/MH1ho6bNse- Jane Holmes (@Missjaneradio) February 22, 2018
Tiger snake loose in Melbourne's central shopping area..... Honestly!This place can be hard to like sometimes. https://t.co/8EsmO6pSd2- Adrienne Rewi (@AdrienneRewi) February 22, 2018
The snake was eventually rescued by snakecatcher Barry Goldsmith, reports 9 News.
GOOD NEWS: The snake in the drain has been rescued and we didn't even need @SamuelLJackson . Thanks to Barry from Snake Catcher Victoria. pic.twitter.com/m9xjghd8NO- City of Melbourne (@cityofmelbourne) February 22, 2018
Mr Goldsmith says the snake seemed injured and appears to have been hit by a car. However, he is hopeful that Spencer Collins will make a full recovery.
Although small, the snake was highly venomous. Tiger snakes account for 17% of all snakebites in Australia, and their bites can be fatal.
