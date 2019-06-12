Slow Motion Video Captures Dramatic Lightning Display

A video from Texas, USA, has captured a lightning storm in slow motion, and the dramatic video has gone viral online. The video was shot by Ryan Bilawsky on Sunday evening in the town of Spicewood as the storm swept through Texas. The 28-year-old used the slow motion feature of his iPhone to shoot the storm as it made its way towards Austin, and managed to capture a spectacular display of forked lightning while doing so.

"We had multiple tornado, high-wind and flash flooding warnings going off all night due to the severity of the storm," the professional photographer told the Press Association, according to the Independent.

"One tornado had touched down about five miles from my home as well.

He added that the lightning was intense, and that he himself was ready to pack his things and leave when he decided to shoot for a few more minutes, and, in doing so, managed to capture the forked lightning in the video.

