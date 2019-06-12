Slow Motion Video Captures Dramatic Lightning Display

The video was captured in Spicewood, Texas

Offbeat | | Updated: June 12, 2019 09:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
 

A video from Texas, USA, has captured a lightning storm in slow motion, and the dramatic video has gone viral online. The video was shot by Ryan Bilawsky on Sunday evening in the town of Spicewood as the storm swept through Texas. The 28-year-old used the slow motion feature of his iPhone to shoot the storm as it made its way towards Austin, and managed to capture a spectacular display of forked lightning while doing so.

"We had multiple tornado, high-wind and flash flooding warnings going off all night due to the severity of the storm," the professional photographer told the Press Association, according to the Independent.

"One tornado had touched down about five miles from my home as well.

He added that the lightning was intense, and that he himself was ready to pack his things and leave when he decided to shoot for a few more minutes, and, in doing so, managed to capture the forked lightning in the video.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

LightningSpicewoodtexas

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone VayuLive TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableSamsung M40Honor 20Amitabh BachchanMi 9TIAF AN 32Vayu Cyclone UpdateGalaxy M40

................................ Advertisement ................................