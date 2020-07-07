Singer Impresses Lata Mangeshkar With Classical Spin To Mozart's 40th Symphony

Samadipta Mukherjee's singing impressed legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

It's not every day that a singer of Lata Mangeshkar's stature notices a budding artiste, but that is exactly what happened yesterday. Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter on Monday to praise a woman for her rendition of Mozart's 40th Symphony with an Indian classical spin.

Ms Mangeshkar, an icon of the Indian film industry, has sang playback for an extensive list of films. She has received the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards for her contribution to the music industry. On Monday, Lata Mangeshkar took to the microblogging platform to share a video of Samadipta Mukherjee and praised the singer for her Indian spin to an Austrian composer's symphony.

"Namaskar. Someone sent me this video," wrote Ms Mangeshkar in Hindi. "The woman here has sung Austrian composer Mozart's 40th Symphony G Minor in 'Bharatiya Sargam' very beautifully. I bless her, and hope to see her as a great singer one day," she said.

Listen to the singer who impressed Lata Mangeshkar below:

Namaskar. Mujhe ye video kisine bheja, is ladki ne mahan Austrian sangeetkar Mozart ki 40th Symphony G Minor ko Bhartiya Sargam mein bahut sudar tarah se gaaya hai. Main isko aashirwad deti hun ki ye ek acchi gaayika bane. pic.twitter.com/J6u2GyWbCD — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 6, 2020

Since being shared a day ago, the video has collected over 6.4 lakh views and nearly 60,000 'likes'.

"She's a real talent," wrote one person in the comments section, while another said, "Awesome, truly."

The singer featured in the video, Samadipta Mukherjee, also took to the comments section to thank Ms Mangeshkar. "Today, I have been blessed by the God herself! What else do I need!" she wrote.

I literally worshipped you, respected @mangeshkarlata

-Ji, from my childhood! Today, I have been blessed by the God herself! What else do I need! Keep showering your blessings on me, so that, I can reach higher levels in my musical journey! Pronaam! 😍🙏 — Samadipta Mukherjee (@samadipta) July 6, 2020

She also shared Ms Mangeshkar's tweet and called the shout-out from the legendary singer a "dream come true".

Lata Mangeshkar, born in 1929, belongs to a prominent musical family. The eldest of five siblings, she began her career in music when she was just 13. Along with singing in Hindi and several regional languages, she has also composed music for some films.