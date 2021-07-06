Singapore PM Wears Turban, Greets Sikh Community With 'Sat Sri Akaal'

The Singapore PM's gesture has attracted praise from the Sikh community spread across the globe.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wore an immaculate white turban at the inauguration of a gurdwara and greeted the community members in perfect Punjabi, saying "Sat Sri Akaal". Speaking at the event, he praised the Sikh community for their contribution in mitigating the disruptions caused by the pandemic. He said the gurdwaras in Singapore rallied members to help those in need during this difficult period, regardless of race, religion, or background. The Silat Road gurdwara is a shining icon in the multi-religious landscape of Singapore, the prime minister said.

The gurdwara was renovated during the pandemic when Sikh leaders helped worshippers adjust to disruptions caused by the pandemic by innovating and using technology to adapt to the "new normal". The gurdwara started live-streaming services of congregations for devotees and the Coordinating Council of Sikh Institutions commissioned a task force called 'Project Akaal' to provide support for mental health within the Sikh community.

"These initiatives set a good example for the wider community, as we move towards a new normal of living with an endemic virus," PM Lee said during his speech. He shared a part of his speech and some photographs of his visit to the gurdwara on his Facebook page as well as on Twitter.

The full speech was made available on YouTube. “Congratulations once again to the Sikh community on this momentous occasion!” he added.

The Indian High Commission in Singapore tweeted a few images of PM Lee and congratulated the Sikh community on the inauguration of the gurdwara by him.

The Singapore PM's gesture has attracted praise and attention from the Sikh community spread across the globe, who shared his speech and image on social media.

Parminder Singh, who has worked in top positions in several multinational companies, including Twitter and Google, appeared to thank the Singapore PM with a folded hands emoji.

Delhi BJP Secretary Impreet Singh Bakshi also shared an image of PM Lee and highlighted that he wore a Sikh dress with a turban.

Before the renovation, the Silat Road Gurdwara served up to 1,500 people daily and now the langar can be organised for up to 2,000 people in a safer and comfortable environment.