Singapore Dancer's Energetic Moves To 'Yimmy Yimmy' Set The Internet On Fire

Dancer Rajun Flo Balakrishnan is based in Singapore.

Singapore-based dancer Rajun Flo Balakrishnan has become an online sensation with his captivating performance to the hit song "Yimmy Yimmy." The video, showcasing Balakrishnan's impressive choreography and infectious energy, has garnered significant attention on his Instagram account (@rajunflo).

Balakrishnan's fluid movements and precise footwork bring the song, a fusion of pop and traditional music by Tay C, Shreya Ghoshal, and Rajat Nagpal, to life. Set against a vibrant backdrop, the performance has left viewers wanting more.

The dancer himself seems unable to resist the song's addictive rhythm. In the caption, he playfully admits his "ADDICTION is REALLL" and encourages fans to join him at the upcoming "@newnakhra whiteout party" on April 9th. He even offers a discount code ("rajun20") for those attending.

"Yimmy Yimmy" originally featured Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez performing energetic choreography by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samzi. Balakrishnan's unique take on the song, however, has captured the hearts of online audiences, proving that the music's infectious energy can be reinterpreted in exciting new ways.

Over 25 million social media users have viewed this video to date, eliciting numerous comments from viewers.

"I have seen a lot of people who have never done these precise moves; they are perfectly done, just like Jacqueline. I loved them. I just loved them," commented a user.

"I'm watching so many reels on this song, but nobody is better than me, bro," wrote another user.

"I watched it over 100 times. Too good. Feminine moves yet look very masculine," commented a user.