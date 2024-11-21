Shoot Reels At Namo Bharat Trains, Rapid Rail Stations And Win Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh. Here's How

If you are passionate about creating reels and films, here's your chance to showcase your talent and earn significant cash awards. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced earlier this month the launch of the Namo Bharat Short Film Making Competition, offering aspiring filmmakers and content creators the chance to flaunt their creativity and win a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh. Anyone can participate in the thrilling contest, regardless of whether they are a content creator, independent filmmaker or college student.

Taking to Instagram, the official account of NCRTC and Namo Bharat Delhi Meerut shared the details of the competition. According to the post, the contest "aims to promote Namo Bharat trains and RRTS stations as ideal locations for film and media projects, enhance public engagement with the RRTS, and showcase its transformative impact on the National Capital region."

For the contest, participants are encouraged to create a short film or reel, featuring the state-of-the-art Namo Bharat train and RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) stations. There are no specific genre or storyline restrictions. In fact, participants have complete creative freedom and are encouraged to infuse their unique vision into their work, as long as the Namo Bharat Train and RRTS stations are prominently featured. Submissions can be in either Hindi or English, with optional subtitles.

Exciting cash prizes

The top three winners will receive grilling cash prizes from the contest.

1st place: A whopping Rs 1,50,000

2nd place: Rs 1,00,000

3rd place: Rs 50,000

The winning entries will also be featured on NCRTC's digital platforms, giving you major exposure.

How to enter the Namo Bharat Short Film Making Competition

To participate, filmmakers must send an email to pr@ncrtc.in with the subject line "Application for Namo Bharat Short Film Making Competition". The email should include you full name. a brief story synopsis (up to 100 words) and estimated duration of the film.

To ensure the best quality, all entries must be submitted in MP4 or MOV format, with a minimum resolution of 1080p. The deadline for submissions is December 20, 2024.

Visit the official NCRTC website or email pr@ncrtc.in for further information and to submit your application.