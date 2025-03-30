NCRTC Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 75,850

NCRTC Recruitment 2025: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has commenced the online application process for various posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 71 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website, ncrtc.in. The last date to submit applications is April 24, 2025.

According to the official notification, "Before applying, candidates must ensure they fulfill all eligibility criteria as mentioned in the vacancy notice for the post(s). NCRTC will verify eligibility with reference to original documents on the date of the Medical Examination. If candidates are found ineligible during document verification, they will not be considered for the next stage of the selection process, and their candidature will be rejected. Their admission to all stages of the selection process will be purely provisional, subject to meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria."

NCRTC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies And Salary

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Rs 22,800 to Rs 75,850

Junior Engineer (Electronics): Rs 22,800 to Rs 75,850 (NE5)

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Rs 22,800 to Rs 75,850

Junior Engineer (Civil): Rs 22,800 to Rs 75,850

Programming Associate: Rs 22,800 to Rs 75,850

Assistant (HR): Rs 20,250 to Rs 65,500

Assistant (Corporate Hospitality): Rs 20,250 to Rs 65,500

Junior Maintainer (Electrical): Rs 18,250 to Rs 59,200

Junior Maintainer (Mechanical): Rs 18,250 to Rs 59,200

NCRTC Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process comprises a two-stage process, starting with a Computer-Based Test (CBT) to assess knowledge, skills, and aptitude, followed by a medical fitness test for shortlisted candidates. The medical fitness test will be conducted according to the Indian Railway Medical Manual's prescribed standards to evaluate physical and medical suitability for the position.

NCRTC Recruitment 2025: Probation Period

Upon joining, employees must complete a two-year probation period, as outlined in the company's policy.

NCRTC Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Ex-Servicemen categories must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000, exclusive of transaction processing charges and applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST). However, candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories are exempt from paying any application fee.