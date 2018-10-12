Shocking Video Shows Gas Pump Go Up In Flames After Car Pulls Away Too Soon

The fire was extinguished by an attendant.

A cautionary video shared by the City of Hackensack Fire Department shows what could happen if proper precautions are not followed at petrol pumps. Surveillance footage shared by the fire department shows a gas pump go up in flames after a vehicle pulls away while still refueling. According to the fire department, the shocking incident took place on Wednesday in Hackensack, New Jersey. Luckily, no one was injured in the fire.

The footage shows a driver pulling away with the hose still connected to the pump, toppling it over and starting a fire.

Watch the video below:

According to the fire department, an attendant from the gas station attempted to extinguish the fire with extinguishers and he was successful after the emergency fuel cut off switch was hit. No injuries were reported, they added.

The incident is now being investigated by Hackensack Police.