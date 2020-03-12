'She's Ready To Outrace The Virus': Anand Mahindra Lauds 103-Year-Old Woman

Mann Kaur, 103, received the 'Nari Shakti Puruskar' from the President.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter and hailed the achievements of a 103-year-old woman, Mann Kaur, who was awarded the prestigious 'Nari Shakti' award for her achievement in athletics.

Mahindra used the micro-blogging website to appreciate the awardee and tweeted, "The world is consumed by fear of COVID-19, but here's one ninety plus lady, Mrs. Kaur, who won't be scared at all, in my opinion! She looks like she's ready to outrace the virus. What an inspiration."

He later clarified that Kaur is in fact 100-plus and wrote, "Yes, indeed. I stand corrected. Even more inspirational!"

The world is consumed by fear of COVID-19, but here's one ninety plus lady, Mrs. Kaur, who won't be scared at all, in my opinion! She looks like she's ready to outrace the virus. What an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/t6nKrayCTZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2020

As the post went viral, Twitterati flooded the social media with their reactions. A user wrote, "What a darling! She's even embraced the virus in her name...Kaur beats corona...."

Another wrote, "Age is just a number." Our elders have had native food. Nowadays the food has changed...We are proud of our elders," read one post.

A user remarked, "Who says women need to be empowered! The obvious needs no evidence!"

