SheInspiresUs: Extraordinary Women With Inspiring Stories

Women's Day 2020: Meet the inspiring women who are shattering glass ceilings with their work.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that on the occasion of Women's Day this Sunday, he would hand over his social media accounts "to women whose life and work inspire us". PM Modi also asked his followers to share stories of such inspiring women using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs.

Since his appeal, Twitter has been flooded with tales of extraordinary women who are challenging gender stereotypes with their work. MyGovIndia, the Government of India Twitter account dedicated to citizen engagement, has now shared some of these stories in a thread that is steadily going viral on the microblogging platform.

Meet some of the amazing women who are shattering glass ceilings with their work:

Neela Kaushik, founder of GurgaonMoms, has built a community of over 30,000 strong women.

At 19, Halima Momin is a callisthenics performer and a "positive voice for Muslim women".

Sindhutai Sapkal is affectionately known as the "Mother of Orphans".

Maya Vishwakarma is on a mission to end the taboo surrounding menstruation.

Bhakti Sharma, in 2015, became the youngest and the first Asian woman to create a swimming record in Antarctica, covering a distance of 2.25 km.

Dr Nandita Shah is known for her pioneering work in the field of health and nutrition.

The Sarpanch of Pragpura, Allen Mahesh Swami, has worked tirelessly for girl education.

Social worker Vidya Lakshmi has worked for the promotion of cottage industry.

Dr. Seema Rao, India's first women commando trainer has trained Special Forces of India for 18 years.

Mithali Raj, captain of India's women cricket team, often regarded as one of the greatest batswoman to have ever played the game.

Dr Nandita Pathak helps women start businesses.

Businesswoman Alpana Kirpekar started her journey from Ratnagiri by making potato chips.

Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. The day is observed to bring attention to women's rights issues while celebrating the achievements of women in social, economic, cultural and political spheres.