She Wanted A Shah Rukh-Style Proposal, Did This When She Didn't Get One She reckons other women should do the same

29 Shares EMAIL PRINT "Shah Rukh Khan ruined my life!" she says. New Delhi: Most women love the idea of a grand and heartfelt proposal. The whole saying "yes" as the man of your dreams goes down on one knee and sweeps you off your feet thing - who doesn't want that? But what if, for some reason, the man of your dreams takes too long to pop the question? Well, you can always be the one to go down on your knee and propose to him. That's what a woman, featured in a Humans of Bombay post, did and she reckons other women, who want that perfect proposal, should try it too.



"Shah Rukh Khan ruined my life!" she says. "Since I was a little girl, I always dreamed of having the 'perfect proposal' from the perfect man. Violins would start playing in the background, he would walk up to me slowly, while the wind blew in my hair, fall to his knees and hand me the ring."



However, none of that happened for the couple, who had been dating for three years, as they spent most of the time convincing their families to let them marry.



"I was trying to convince my Bengali parents to let me marry a Punjabi Baniya!" she says. "At one point in our relationship, we were sure that we were going to get married --so he never even tried to 'surprise' me with a proposal."



That's when she decided to take matters into her own hands and planned the perfect proposal for the love of her life. We'll let you read her post in its entirety to know how she made that happen but her suggestion to other women is what you absolutely need to read.





The post has won a lot of love on Facebook within 22 hours of being posted.



"I LOVE THIS!! I just proposed to my boyfriend last week, at the restaurant where we had our first date, and he said yes!! It's 2018, ladies, if you wanna marry your man, take matters into your own hands and ask him," says one Facebook user. "Did the same with my boyfriend on his birthday in front of our families. It was one courageous act ever and thanks to Sunidhi Chauhan for Ishq Tera Lae Dooba. It added to more romance and drama," says another.





