She Wanted A Shah Rukh-Style Proposal, Did This When She Didn't Get One

"Shah Rukh Khan ruined my life!" she says. "Since I was a little girl, I always dreamed of having the 'perfect proposal' from the perfect man. Violins would start playing in the background, he would walk up to me slowly, while the wind blew in my hair, fall to his knees and hand me the ring."
However, none of that happened for the couple, who had been dating for three years, as they spent most of the time convincing their families to let them marry.
"I was trying to convince my Bengali parents to let me marry a Punjabi Baniya!" she says. "At one point in our relationship, we were sure that we were going to get married --so he never even tried to 'surprise' me with a proposal."
That's when she decided to take matters into her own hands and planned the perfect proposal for the love of her life. We'll let you read her post in its entirety to know how she made that happen but her suggestion to other women is what you absolutely need to read.
Comments
"I LOVE THIS!! I just proposed to my boyfriend last week, at the restaurant where we had our first date, and he said yes!! It's 2018, ladies, if you wanna marry your man, take matters into your own hands and ask him," says one Facebook user. "Did the same with my boyfriend on his birthday in front of our families. It was one courageous act ever and thanks to Sunidhi Chauhan for Ishq Tera Lae Dooba. It added to more romance and drama," says another.
Click for more trending news