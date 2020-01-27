'Puts On Red Lipstick To Look Her Best': Sabyasachi's Post On Colleague With Cancer

Photos of Aditi Mittal, shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Instagram.

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has shared a series of photographs and a "special post" for his colleague Aditi Mittal, who is fighting cancer. The photos show Aditi's transition from sporting shoulder-length hair to a shaved head as she prepares for chemotherapy. The caption alongside, written by Sabyasachi, details her fight with the disease and why she chose the designer's Instagram as a platform to talk about her journey.

"We have been working together for over 14 years now," wrote Sabyasachi for Aditi Mittal, whom he describes as an "awkward tomboy" who morphed into a "beautiful woman."

"She was always fun loving, a little eccentric, slightly cuckoo! And then she had cancer."

In his post, the 45-year-old designer said that Aditi fought cancer bravely, but it returned. She now has a one-year-old boy and she wishes to hold him again.

"As she prepares for chemo, Sanchit, her husband cuts her hair while she puts on her red lipstick because she wants to look her best," wrote Sabyasachi, marveling at Aditi's strength and applauding all women.

He then spoke about why Aditi asked him to share the post, explaining to his 4 million Instagram followers that she wanted his platform to reach out to every woman who is fighting cancer.

"Aditi wants to reach out to every woman through my Instagram to inspire them to keep fighting. Every day of their lives. For every little thing that matters," wrote Sabyasachi. "And I am sure a lot of men will fight alongside them."

Sabyasachi's series of photographs, and his heartfelt note, have received a lot of love on Instagram. The pictures have together collected thousands of 'likes' and comments.

"My prayers and good wishes to Aditi," wrote one Instagram user. "Sending healing prayers her way," said another.

"Wishing her and her family a lot of courage and more than that, a win against cancer," added an Instagram user.