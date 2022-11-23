Shashi Tharoor's Tweet On Crash Of Truck Carrying Thesaurus Copies Leaves Internet 'Stunned, Startled, Stupefied'

The tweet has left social media users amused

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his eloquent English, routinely unleashes word-bombs on Twitter that very few people comprehend. His usage of long and exotic English words often makes amused social media users flock to Google to find their meaning. This morning, he posted an adjective-laden witty tweet, which is swiftly going viral.

On Wednesday, the parliamentarian shared a picture showing the crash of a truck loaded with thousands of copies of Roget's Thesaurus. The image also carries a lengthy text which describes the witnesses' reaction after witnessing the unfortunate crash. The post's caption read, "A smile to brighten the morning!"

A smile to brighten the morning! pic.twitter.com/Ft93cUOBxL — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 23, 2022

The text goes like this, "A truck loaded with thousands of copies of ROGET'S THESAURUS crashed yesterday, losing its entire load. Witnesses were stunned, startled, aghast, taken aback, stupefied, confused, shocked, rattled, paralyzed, dazed, bewildered, mixed up, surprised, awed, and dumbfounded, nonplussed, flabbergasted, astounded, amazed, confounded, astonished, overwhelmed, horrified, numbed, speechless, perplexed, fazed, disconcerted, perturbed, disturbed and breath taken."

As usual, the tweet has left social media users amused, with many saying that they had their fill of adjectives for the day, while some poked fun at Mr Tharoor remarking that he might know even more synonyms.

A user wrote, "Well that's just my vocabulary on the road.''

Well that's just my vocabulary on the road. 🥲🥲 — Ghanshyam Gautam (@KaptaanUPSC) November 23, 2022

A second jokingly said, "Maybe we should add a new word to the dictionary which means and replaces all those words and just say, "Witnesses were Tharoored."

Maybe we should add a new word to dictionary which means and replaces all those words and just say "Witnesses were tharoored." 😀 — Ashish Dharmadhikari (@AashishDD) November 23, 2022

Yet another wrote, "Ha ha, they don't know our Tharoor saab can add few more words and add more smiles."

A fourth decided to reply to Mr Tharoor in the same witty manner. He commented, "The witnesses witnessed the scatter and wondered whether the consignment broke up or interspersed or dispersed or disintegrated or was strewn about or got thrown about or got disbanded randomly.'' A fifth said, "I am sure you know of some more synonyms they missed,'' while another wrote, "Now we are at a loss for words.''

Now we are at a loss for words. https://t.co/zU37SGPZFO — Geeta Bhagat (@GeetGayaisolate) November 23, 2022

