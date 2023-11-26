Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Bill Gates, Narayana Murthy's Suggestion On Work Week

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of reactions from internet users.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy suggested that India's youth must work for 70 hours every week to boost the country's overall work productivity and economy. This remark by the businessman created a stir online with a few people including JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal supporting the idea while others also questioned the long-term health implications of having a work schedule consisting of unreasonable and extremely long working hours. Meanwhile, Microsoft co-founder recently stated that "the purpose of life is not just to do jobs" and discussed the optimistic side of artificial intelligence to jobs. The billionaire stated that AI would free up labour for more constructive work, in a recent episode of Trevor Noah's "What Now?" podcast. He said, "So if you eventually get a society where you only have to work three days a week or something, that's probably OK."

Reacting to the views of the two tech leaders, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Bill Gates says a three-day work-week ought to be possible'. In other words, if Mr Gates and Mr Narayana Murthy sit down together and work out a compromise, we will end up exactly where we are, with a five-day work week!"

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of reactions from internet users.

"Hahaha, and if @elonmusk joins them, the average might to up to 10 days in a week," said a user.

"4 hours are the moderate working hours that can only give the workers the best output . And it would be joyful also for the employees," added a person.

Another user suggested, "Let's make a deal and make it 4 days."

"Both r correct, if work not well organized even 7 days a week may not work, if planned 3 days enough.They r talking in their respective context," added a user.

"Murthy is talking about catching up to the west. Gates is talking about the future where ai assistants are integrated into our lives and we can get a lot more done in less time," sai a person.

