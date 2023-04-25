Shashi Tharoor Praises Artist Who Sketched His Pic, Shares Post

Shashi Tharoor keep tweeting about relevant issues.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is one of the widely followed politicians on Twitter. From politics to personal opinions, the Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram tweets about many subjects in the most articulate manner on the platform. This time, Mr Tharoor shared an incredible sketch of himself made by an artist. He even praised the artist for his work.

On Tuesday, Mr Tharoor posted a tweet, "Young Aromal R with his black and white depiction of me!"

Check out the post here:

Young Aromal R with his black and white depiction of me! pic.twitter.com/ov4iD1XYh8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 25, 2023

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 35,000 views and over 1,000 likes on Twitter. It has also prompted people to post appreciative comments.

A user commented, "It might have been a challenging task for the artist to depict a black-and-white version of such a colourful personality."

Another user commented, "Great picture Dr Tharoor Ji."

"Amazing piece of art," the third user wrote.

Born on March 9, 1956, Mr Tharoor has 8.4 million followers, according to his Twitter bio.