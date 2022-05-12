Ashneer Grover Is Back With Another Skit, This Time On 'Delhi-NCR People Problems'

Ashneer Grover shared the video on Instagram

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover has become a household name ever since his appearance on the show. With the first season of the show completed, the entrepreneur has seamlessly transitioned to comedy skits on Instagram to entertain fans, it appears.

Just days after he appeared in a hilarious video with comics Shubham Gaur and Saloni Gaur, he returned for an encore with the comedian for another skit. In this video, titled “Just Delhi NCR people problems', Mr Grover and Mr Gaur are discussing why they stopped short of having a Formula 1 team.

The skit begins with the three of them standing in front of Mr Grover's Porsche Cayman. Mr Gaur then explains to Saloni Gaur that all they had for their Formula 1 car were three simple demands.

On being asked to explain what the demands are, Mr Grover says, “Kuch nahi yaar, ek yahan pe Chaudhary ji ka sticker lagana tha, ek yahan pe Tommy jhaank raha hai kutta voh lagana tha, aur ek yahan pe ball nahi hoti jo lagta hai nikal ke bahar aa jayegi. Teen simple demands thi bas. (Nothing just. We needed to put off one sticker of Chaudhary ji. One sticker of the dog and another one where it appears that a ball is coming towards you.)”

Mr Gaur then goes on to say with a straight face that they were not given permission to do any of this and adds that reasons such as these could have caused Vijay Mallya to step away from Formula 1.

Mr Gaur then asks Mr Grover for Vijay Mallya's contact number as he needs to collect Rs 100-Rs 200 from him, leaving the entrepreneur struggling to stop smiling.

Mr Gaur then goes on to add that Mr Grover has spent all his money on his dining table, referring to reports that pegged the cost of his dinner table at approximately Rs 10 crore.

In the caption of the video, Shubham Gaur wrote, “Humari demands valid to thi na guys? (Weren't our demands valid).”

Watch the video here:

One user replied to the video saying, “Ashneer bhai se kya kya karwa rahe ho (What are you making Ashneer bhai do?)

“Epic collab,” wrote another. “Chaudhary ji ka sticker...Love you, sir,” a fan said.

One user said, “Dinning table,” followed by laughing emojis.

Tell us what you think of Ashneer Grover and Shubham Gaur's skit.