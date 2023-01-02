Shark Tank India Season 2: Meet The Six Judges Who Will Hear The Pitches

Shark Tank India's season 2 has started today. The show, which made its debut a year ago, was a hit among the audience and fans have been eagerly waiting for the next edition.

Shark Tank is a reality show where startups seek investments from established businessmen. The show is the Indian version of the Shark Tank show from the US, which is currently in its 14th season.

This time around though, some of the judges who were part of season 1 will not make an appearance. BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover and Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh are not a part of season 2.

Here are the six judges who will be a part of Shark Tank India Season 2:

Peyush Bansal

The Lenskart CEO, who was one of the fan favourites in season 1, will again be seen as a Shark on the show. The 37-year-old worked at Microsoft in the US before entering the eyewear retail business.

Lenskart, which was founded in 2010, is today valued at nearly $5 billion. (Rs 41,000 crore)

Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), shot into the limelight when she refused a Rs 1 crore per annum job offer immediately after passing out. She is the founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, a brand that aims to revolutionise the skincare and makeup industry in India.

During season 1 of Shark Tank India, the 38-year-old often spoke about the problems that women startup founders face. Ms Singh said that it is often tougher for women to raise funds for their startups.

She is also an active runner and has participated in several marathons and ironman triathlon events.

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta founded the electronics brand 'boAt' with an aim to make gadgets cool. The company started with colourful earphones and headphones at a time when most other companies were making black, white or grey ones.

boAt has been growing at 100% year-on-year and registered revenue of Rs 3,000 crore at the end of FY22.

Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar, at 21, became a chartered accountant. She then pursued her MBA and spent six years in the finance industry. After her successful stint in the US, Ms Thapar came back and joined her father at the helm of pharma giant, Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

When Ms Thapar joined Emcure, the company had a valuation of Rs 500 crore. Today, it is among one of the biggest pharma companies in the country and has a valuation of Rs 6,000 crore.



Namita Thapar is a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan and has named her sons Jai and Veeru, inspired by the characters in the actor's hit movie 'Sholay'.

Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal is a seasoned entrepreneur and investor who is known for founding the matrimonial site Shaadi.com. He was among the early investors in several of the startups that have become household names today. These include BigBasket, Ola, Rapido and many more.

He claims to have invested in over 150 companies in the last 15 years.

Amit Jain

Amit Jain, making his debut on Shark Tank India, is currently the CEO of CarDekho.com. He and his brother got the idea after a visit to Auto Expo in 2008. In a LinkedIn post, Mr Jain said, "We set up a portal where people could come to find the right information and review cars before making the decision of buying."

