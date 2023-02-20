Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Most Annoying Habit, Internet Reacts

From asking about SRK's cars to his nine-year-old son AbRam, his fans want to know it all.

For Shah Rukh Khan's fans and followers, the actor's return to the big screen with 'Pathaan' is like a dream come true. The movie is unstoppable at the box office and even after almost a month, the film's success at the box office seems to grow each day. Shah Rukh Khan has been conducting regular 'Ask Me Anything' sessions for his fans since the release of the film and they cannot get enough of the actor. From asking about his fancy cars to his nine-year-old son AbRam, they want to know it all.

On Monday, the superstar took to Twitter and wrote, "So far So good....#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let's do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let's go!! Happy hours ( 15 mins )"

A fan questioned 'King Khan' about his annoying habit. "What's your annoying habit?" the user asked. Responding to the same, the actor said that he explains a lot. Moreover, he said that he explains the same thing several times.

"I explain the same thing too many times..I explain the same thing too many times...I explain the same thing too many times!!!" he tweeted.

I explain the same thing too many times..I explain the same thing too many times…I explain the same thing too many times!!! https://t.co/x3ZSnEYMIj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Since being shared an hour ago, his tweet has received 4,700 likes and 1.7 lakh views.

"Honestly, I won't complain even if you repeat the same thing 100 times," said a user.

"You too?" remarked another person.

Many people said that they relate to the habit of the actor.

"He's so me," said a person.

A user added, "Not me and srk being the same person."

In another AMA session organised by the actor on February 14, a user asked Shah Rukh Khan about the first Valentine's Day he gifted wife Gauri Khan. "What was your first gift for Valentine's day to Gauri Mam," the fan asked. Mr Khan recalled and said, "If I remember correctly it's been what 34 years now...A pair of pink plastic earrings I think."

If I remember correctly it's been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think… https://t.co/pRY2jxl41B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Atlee Kumar's 'Jawaan' which is slated to release in June this year.

