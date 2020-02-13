Seven Things You Shouldn't Say To Your Partner On Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day 2020: Here are some of the worst things you can say on Valentine's Day.

As the world gears up to celebrate Valentine's Day tomorrow, chocolates are flying off the shelves, florists are working overtime and greeting card companies are having a field day. Valentine's Day is celebrated around the world on February 14. This day is a celebration of love - it's a day when couples reaffirm their love for each other and spend time together. On Valentine's Day, the Internet is flooded with images, cards, wishes and messages, so you never find yourself at a loss for words.

However, if you want to give your Valentine something original and straight from the heart, try your hand at writing something yourself. But before you do, keep in mind that there are some things you should never say to your partner on Valentine's Day.

Here are seven things you should not say to your Valentine on February 14:

1. "I can't wait to have your babies."

Unless you have already had this conversation, maybe steer clear of baby talk on a Valentine's Day card. Having a baby is a big decision, and this can be a whole separate chat for another day.

2. "Roses are red violets are blue...."

This rhyme is rather old. Think of something new.

3. "I have to cancel."

Nothing worse than standing your date up, especially on Valentine's Day.

4. "I love you more than (ex's name)"

Maybe you mean it as a compliment. Maybe you don't mean any harm by it. But don't. Just don't. Bringing up your ex will only ruin your partner's mood.

5. "I think we should see other people."

Maybe there is actually something worse than standing your date up on Valentine's Day - breaking up with them! Ending things with someone on Valentine's Day is a bit harsh.

6. "I love you... even though you have gotten older/ fatter/ frumpier."



They are also going to get a lot angrier if you add an "even though" after the "I love you".

7. "I don't care about Valentine's Day."

While a lot of couples don't celebrate Valentine's Day, don't say this to someone who has actually made an effort to make the day special for you.

How are you celebrating Valentine's Day? Let us know using the comments section.