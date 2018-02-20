Serial Street Pooper Blames Lactose Intolerance For Her Smelly Crimes She told the police that sometimes she is 'stupid' and doesn't avoid dairy

The arrest happened after faeces and toilet paper were found on Kirkstone Drive on November 7 and November 16 last year. A motion activated camera was installed on the street and it recorded the suspect's vehicle after another feces incident on December 5.



Police say that Ms Malone has apologised for her actions and said she would not do it again. She told cops that she is lactose intolerant but sometimes she is 'stupid' and doesn't avoid dairy.



The Simsbury-resident has been charged with second-degree breach of peace and released on bond. She is due in court on March 1, reports



In September last year, a woman was dubbed the 'Mad Pooper' after



