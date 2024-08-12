'Seek Therapy': Brazilian Influencer Uses Poop Face Mask To Prevent Aging, Internet Reacts

Medical experts were quick to criticize the bizarre beauty treatment

Brazilian influencer Debora Peixoto has sparked outrage and disbelief online after revealing that she uses her faeces as a face mask. Ms Peixoto, 31, even shared a video of her unconventional skincare routine, which involves applying her faeces to her face.

"It's the craziest thing I've ever done," Ms Peixoto told Jam Press. The influencer, who previously gained attention for using menstrual blood as a skin treatment, said she decided to try the faecal mask after reading online that it could "prevent ageing."

In the Instagram video, Ms Peixoto, who has over 658,000 followers, is seen opening a container of her faeces and spreading it across her face as though it were a typical mud mask. To combat the smell, she uses a clothespin to pinch her nose and leaves the mask on for several minutes before washing it off. The video concludes with Peixoto showing off her glowing skin.

"It's worked for me, and my skin has stopped flaking!" Peixoto exclaimed, adding to the controversy surrounding her skincare routine. Ms Peixoto, who also made headlines last year for marrying her much older cousin, has once again stirred public opinion.

Medical experts were quick to criticize the bizarre beauty treatment, warning that the health risks far outweigh any supposed benefits.

"Of all the skincare 'trends,' this is one of the strangest I've ever come across," said Dr Sophie Momen, a consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic in London. "There is no scientific evidence that using faeces as a face mask benefits your skin."

Dr Momen added that this unorthodox method could expose users to bacterial and viral infections, food poisoning, and skin irritation.

Plastic surgeon Mr Tunc Tiryaki echoed these concerns, noting that faeces contain harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites such as E. coli, Salmonella, and helminths, which can cause severe infections and diseases. He cautioned that applying faeces to the face could introduce these pathogens through small cuts, abrasions, or mucous membranes, potentially leading to serious skin infections or systemic illnesses. He strongly advised people to use modern skincare products instead.

Social media users also expressed their disgust at Peixoto's extreme beauty regimen. "People are getting too extreme on the internet. This is worrisome," one critic commented, while another quipped, "This is why aliens don't talk to us."



