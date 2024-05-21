Catch A 'Ring of Fire' In The Sky: Second Solar Eclipse Of 2024 Coming In October

Solar Eclipse 2024: It happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth.

The second and final solar eclipse of 2024 is set to occur on October 2nd. This astronomical phenomenon, while significant in astrology and Sanatan Dharma, holds scientific importance as well.

Annular Eclipse on Sarva Pitru Amavasya

This solar eclipse, coinciding with Sarva Pitru Amavasya in the Hindu calendar, will be an annular eclipse. During an annular eclipse, the moon appears smaller than the sun, leaving a bright ring of sunlight visible around the darkened center. This celestial spectacle, also known as the "Ring of Fire," will be visible for over six hours, starting at 9:13 PM IST and ending at 3:17 PM IST the next day.

Visibility and Sutak Kaal

However, skywatchers in India will be disappointed. Due to the timing of the eclipse occurring at night, it will not be observable from the country. Consequently, the Sutak Kaal period, a time of observation traditionally followed during eclipses, will not be applicable in India.

Visible Across the Globe

While invisible from India, the annular eclipse will grace the skies of several other regions. Skywatchers in the northern parts of South America, the Arctic, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Fiji, Chile, and parts of the Pacific Ocean will have a chance to witness this celestial event.

This news provides an opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts and skywatchers in these regions to prepare for a captivating astronomical event. Remember, proper safety precautions are crucial when viewing a solar eclipse directly.

What is solar eclipse?

According to NASA, Solar eclipses occur when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth line up, either fully or partially. Depending on how they align, eclipses provide a unique, exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon.

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either fully or partially blocks the Sun's light in some areas. This only happens occasionally, because the Moon doesn't orbit in the exact same plane as the Sun and Earth do. The time when they are aligned is known as eclipse season, which happens twice a year.