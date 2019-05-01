Seagulls Block Traffic Camera, Become Internet Sensations

Two seagulls have gained viral Internet fame after blocking the view of a traffic camera in London. The inquisitive birds have been filmed over the past two days walking around in front of the camera, reports Daily Mail. Twitter posts featuring the two have gone massively viral online, collecting tens of thousands of 'likes' and 'retweets'.

The first picture was shared by Transport for London on the micro-blogging website on Monday and left thousands amused.

On popular demand, they soon inducted the seagull as a reporter and shared an update with their Twitter followers.

Due to popular demand, a quick update from our reporter just north of the Blackwall Tunnel..... pic.twitter.com/NxKVMqGca3 — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) April 30, 2019

The birds were nicknamed Graeme and Steve by Transport for London employees, who also thanked them for helping out during "beak time".

Our cameras usually give us a bird's eye view of traffic across London, but we'd like to thank our new colleagues Graeme and Steve for helping out at beak times. pic.twitter.com/lsIDhD8nL2 — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) May 1, 2019

