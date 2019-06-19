Scary Video Shows Flight Crew Crash Into Ceiling Amidst Heavy Turbulence

A passenger on a flight from Kosovo to Switzerland captured the scary scene that ensued when her plane hit a severe pocket of turbulence on Sunday. The video, which has gone viral online, shows some people praying, others crying, as the ALK Airlines plane shakes violently. In one particularly terrifying moment, a flight attendant crashes into the ceiling as the plane shakes, spilling hot water and coffee all over seated passengers. Some passengers reported being burnt by the hot drinks that were spilled.

"My husband scalded his neck," Mirjeta Basha, who captured the video, told German news outlet Badische Zietung. "I thought we all had to die."

According to Euro News, the incident occurred just 20 minutes before the plane was due to land in Basel, Switzerland. The violent turbulence left 10 people injured.

Emergency personnel were waiting on the tarmac and helped the passengers upon their landing, according to a spokesman of EuroAirport in Basel, reports Euro News.

"The flight from Pristina with airline ALK experienced turbulence in the air around 20 minutes before landing," a EuroAirport spokesperson told ABC News. "The pilot alerted handling agents so that the airport firemen were immediately on the scene when the plane arrived."

ALK Airlines also told ABC News that the turbulence was "expected" and that their flight attendant was trying to "collect all drinks and full glasses from passengers" before the "downward impulse occurred."