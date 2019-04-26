Scary Surveillance Footage Shows Bear Opening Car Door

Yet another case of a bear opening a car door occurred recently in the state of California in USA . A homeowner in South Lake Tahoe recently stepped out of his home in the morning, only to find his car door open.

Worried, he checked the doorbell camera, reports CBS, only to find a surprise. It wasn't a thief who had tried to break into his car, but a bear.

Surveillance footage shared online shows the bear walk up to the car and causally open the door. However, as the lights inside the car switch on, the bear, presumably spooked, makes a run for it.

This video was shot on April 8th, 2019, according to KTVN.

This isn't the first time that a bear has managed to open a car door, and not everyone has been as lucky as this homeowner. Last year, a Facebook post went viral for showing a car left completely damaged by a bear that broke into it and got trapped inside.

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.