Sanjeev Kapoor Shares Recipe For Malabar Paneer, Gets Roasted On Twitter

Perhaps that is why when chef and TV personality Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe for "Malabar paneer" on social media, people were quick to remind him that such a dish does not exist.
The dish, made using Indian cottage cheese or paneer and coconut milk, was panned on Twitter as many pointed out that the actual dish is called "Malabar chicken".
Malabar Paneer - A wonderful Malabar dish that has the flavors spicies and offers several gastronomic opportunities. The food is generally fresh, aromatic and flavored. For more such interesting recipes click on https://t.co/c2rBBuz4LW#foodloverpic.twitter.com/M0RMhpPyRl- Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) April 18, 2018
"Adding Malabar prefix to a dish does not make it a Malabar dish. I dare you to find a Malabar dish that use paneer," wrote one Twitter user.
"We don't eat Paneer in Kerala. Never heard of it, never seen it. Did you get this recipe from whatsapp university?" asks another.
Malabar Paneer? That's very insulting.- Deviprasad (@deviprasadv) April 19, 2018
When did "paneer" come to Malabar?- Old Monk (@No_Not_That_One) April 18, 2018
As a malabari, Iam hearing about such a dish for first time. What does North Indian paneer had to do with malabar's traditional dishes- Sanjay C (@Raging_Ottayaan) April 18, 2018
As well as a few funny ones...
Sir ji, please give recipe for Lucknow style Avial also. https://t.co/kAdXLhXAfd- Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) April 18, 2018
What next?...Gobi Pollichathu & Methi Dosa?! https://t.co/vQNUCRvx3L- P$M (@psm_madhavan) April 18, 2018
This is not the first time that a seemingly-innocuous tweet on food has earned Twitter's ire. Last year, Shabana Azmi was trolled for labelling 'upma' as 'poha'.
Click for more trending news