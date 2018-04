Sanjeev Kapoor Shares Recipe For Malabar Paneer, Gets Roasted On Twitter

Malabar Paneer - A wonderful Malabar dish that has the flavors spicies and offers several gastronomic opportunities. The food is generally fresh, aromatic and flavored. For more such interesting recipes click on https://t.co/c2rBBuz4LW#foodloverpic.twitter.com/M0RMhpPyRl - Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) April 18, 2018

Malabar Paneer? That's very insulting. - Deviprasad (@deviprasadv) April 19, 2018

When did "paneer" come to Malabar? - Old Monk (@No_Not_That_One) April 18, 2018

As a malabari, Iam hearing about such a dish for first time. What does North Indian paneer had to do with malabar's traditional dishes - Sanjay C (@Raging_Ottayaan) April 18, 2018

Sir ji, please give recipe for Lucknow style Avial also. https://t.co/kAdXLhXAfd - Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) April 18, 2018

Malabar cuisine from the south Indian state of Kerala is famous all over India for its distinctive flavour and aroma. According to Kerala Tourism's website , the cuisine is unique because of the diverse and various influences that have shaped it, ranging from Arab, Brahmin, Zamorin and Chirakkal flavours. However, though Malabar cuisine features a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, there is one ingredient that does not feature prominently in it - paneer.Perhaps that is why when chef and TV personality Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe for "Malabar paneer" on social media, people were quick to remind him that such a dish does not exist.The dish, made using Indian cottage cheese or paneer and coconut milk, was panned on Twitter as many pointed out that the actual dish is called "Malabar chicken"."Adding Malabar prefix to a dish does not make it a Malabar dish. I dare you to find a Malabar dish that use paneer," wrote one Twitter user."We don't eat Paneer in Kerala. Never heard of it, never seen it. Did you get this recipe from whatsapp university?" asks another. The recipe for Malabar paneer collected many angry comments...As well as a few funny ones...This is not the first time that a seemingly-innocuous tweet on food has earned Twitter's ire. Last year, Shabana Azmi was trolled for labelling 'upma' as 'poha'.Click for more trending news